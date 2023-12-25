Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CJI DY Chandrachud singing carols during Christmas celebrations in Supreme Court sparks outburst (WATCH)

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday sang carols at the premises of the Supreme Court for the Christmas event. Soon after, reactions started flooding social media over his singing of carols.

    CJI DY Chandrachud singing carols during Christmas celebrations in Supreme Court sparks outburst (WATCH)
    New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud sang carols at a Christmas Day event on the premises of the Supreme Court on Monday. Together with the CJI Chandrachud, some other dignitaries in attendance sang the Christmas carols during the programme. The CJI sang all of the holiday favourites, including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Jingle Bells," to share the festive spirit.

    In his speech at the event, CJI also said, "We lost four members of our armed forces a few days ago. So as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget those on the borders who are spending these cold mornings protecting us and our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration."

    “We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our Armed Forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the Armed Forces two days ago (in Poonch encounter)," he added.

    Meanwhile, some social media users have reacted to CJI's carol singing at the Supreme Court. 

    One user tweeted, "CJI DY Chandrachud saheb sings Christmas carols at #Christmas celebration in SC. Couldn’t find any of his video singing Hindu Mantras on any Hindu festival…"

    Another user tweeted, "Did/Will My lord #CJI DY Chandrachud also sing #Ram lala Aarti on #RamNavami or #Krishna Aarti on #Janmastami or with same fervour or is this gesture reserved for select few.."

