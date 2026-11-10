The CISCE has officially released the 2027 ICSE and ISC exam timetable. Class 10 exams start February 15, while Class 12 begins February 9. Nearly 3.8 lakh students are set to appear across India, with updated exam timings and protocols.

CISCE Unveils Examination Schedule

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday announced the examination timetable for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2027 examinations, with the Class 10 examinations scheduled to begin on February 15 and the Class 12 examinations on February 9. According to the schedule, the ICSE examinations will conclude on March 31, while the ISC examinations will continue until April 8.

A total of 3,79,980 candidates will appear for the two examinations. Of these, approximately 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools will take the ICSE examination, while 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will be conducted across 2,835 centres in India and overseas, while the ISC examination will have 1,477 examination centres.

ICSE and ISC Subject Schedules

For ICSE candidates, English Language (English Paper 1) will be the first examination on February 15 at 10:15 am, followed by Literature in English (English Paper 2) on February 18. Mathematics is scheduled for February 22, while History and Civics will be held on February 26. The Science papers will be conducted in March, with Physics scheduled for March 8, Chemistry on March 12 and Biology on March 15. The examinations will conclude with Economics and French/Sanskrit on March 31.

For ISC candidates, Environmental Science and Western Music (Paper 1) will be among the first examinations on February 9 at 2 pm. English Paper 1 (English Language) is scheduled for February 10. Other major examinations include Economics on February 18, Chemistry on February 24, Accountancy on February 26, Mathematics on March 1, Physics on March 8, Business Studies on March 11, Geography on March 12, Biology on March 15 and History on March 19. The ISC examinations will conclude with Legal Studies on April 8, following Political Science on April 2 and several other subject examinations in the first week of April.

Revised Timings and Assessment Reforms

In a significant change, CISCE has revised the examination timings for ICSE candidates. The reading time will begin at 10 am, followed by the commencement of writing at 10:15 am. Earlier, the reading time began at 10.45 am and writing commenced at 11 am. Candidates have been instructed to be seated in their respective examination halls or rooms by 9:45 am. The examination duration will vary between two and three hours, depending on the subject. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects/papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the range of academic disciplines offered by the council.

The distribution of admission cards for the 2027 examinations will commence in mid-December 2026. The detailed subject-wise timetable has been made available on the official CISCE website. CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel said the council remained committed to maintaining the credibility, fairness and integrity of its examinations through transparent procedures and robust examination protocols. He also said the council was strengthening its assessment approach in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with an emphasis on conceptual understanding, application of knowledge, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

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