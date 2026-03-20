CII Himachal Pradesh hosted its annual conference on building a future-ready state. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spoke on simplifying industrial approvals, while other leaders emphasized harnessing local strengths for global competitiveness.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Himachal Pradesh organised its Annual Conference based on the theme: "Building Future Ready Himachal Pradesh for a Better Tomorrow" on Friday. Harnessing local strengths for global competitiveness at Hotel Marina, the conference brought together the state's top government leadership and industry stakeholders in a focused dialogue on unlocking Himachal Pradesh's full economic potential and positioning it as a globally competitive investment destination.

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According to CII, CII Himachal Pradesh has long championed the cause of sustainable industrial growth in the state, and this year's Annual Conference reinforced that commitment with sharper intent and urgency. The theme, "Building Future Ready Himachal Pradesh for a Better Tomorrow: Harnessing Local Strengths for Global Competitiveness", was deliberately chosen to shift the conversation from aspiration to action and from potential to performance.

Government Pledges Support for Industrial Growth

Speaking at the conference, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu mentioned that they are trying to simplify industrial approval through the Single Window System. "Through our Single Window System, we are simplifying industrial approvals into one seamless process, significantly reducing compliance burden. Despite our geographical challenges, we are fully committed to uplifting industry in Himachal Pradesh. Our major investments in tourism will further accelerate growth, creating opportunities that benefit every section of our society," said CM Sukhu.

Harshwardhan Chauhan, Himchal Pradesh Industry Minister, asserted that despite their limited resources, their commitment to the state's resurgence is unwavering. "Himachal Pradesh is navigating through challenging times with limited resources, but our commitment to the state's resurgence is unwavering. We are focused on building from within -- and that begins with a simple but powerful message: buy local. When we choose locally made products, we are not just supporting our businesses, we are strengthening our economy, sustaining livelihoods, and laying the foundation for a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh," said Chauhan.

CII's Vision for a Competitive Himachal

Anjali Singh, Chairperson, CII Northern Region, emphasised the strategic importance of the state within CII's broader Northern Region agenda: "Himachal Pradesh has consistently demonstrated that size is no barrier to ambition. The state's focus on sectors like pharmaceuticals, hydropower, tourism, and horticulture gives it a distinct edge. CII Northern Region remains fully committed to supporting Himachal Pradesh in realising its immense potential and integrating it more deeply into national and global value chains," said Singh.

Leveraging Centres of Excellence

CII Northern Region Deputy Chairman Puneet Kaura stated that CII Centres of Excellence are no longer a luxury but a necessity for industries aiming to remain competitive and future-ready. "CII Centres of Excellence are no longer a luxury, they are a necessity for industries that want to stay competitive and future-ready. We must actively leverage these centres to drive innovation, build capabilities, and solve real industry challenges on the ground. For Himachal Pradesh, this is a significant opportunity , channelling the right expertise through Centres of Excellence will directly accelerate industrial growth and help our businesses scale with confidence," said Kaura.

Deepan Garg, Chairman, CII Himachal Pradesh, said "Himachal Pradesh sits at a unique intersection of natural advantage, strategic location, and an increasingly progressive policy environment. CII's role has been, and will continue to be, to bridge the gap between what industry needs and what government can enable. This conference is not just a conversation, it is a commitment to translate that dialogue into tangible outcomes for the state's economy and its people."

Industry's Key Expectations

Sanjay Suri, Vice Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the industry's key expectations and strategic outlook for the state in the coming year. "The industry in Himachal Pradesh is ready to invest, ready to grow, and ready to partner with the government. What we need is consistency in policy, speed in approvals, and a continued commitment to ease of doing business. CII will continue to be the strongest advocate for creating that environment," said Suri. (ANI)