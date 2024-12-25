Christmas 2024: Arvind Kejriwal becomes Santa Claus in AI video, showcases welfare schemes as 'gifts' (WATCH)

The AAP released a Christmas video featuring Kejriwal as Santa, highlighting welfare schemes like the Mahila Samman Yojana. However, the Delhi government clarified that the scheme hasn't been officially launched, warning against potential fraud.

During the Christmas season, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a video featuring its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, as Santa Claus. Kejriwal is shown in the film clutching a gift bag, which represents the welfare programs the AAP has launched for the citizens of Delhi. The Mahila Samman Yojana, in which Kejriwal gives women Rs 2,100, was featured in the film. Additional "gifts" include free energy for Delhi residents, free bus transportation for women, and the Sanjeevani Yojana, which guarantees free medical treatment for the elderly.

In celebration of the Mahila Samman Scheme, the women and child development department of the Delhi government issued a public notification on Wednesday clarifying that the scheme has not been officially announced.

The report warned citizens against fraudulent activities in the name of the scheme, including unauthorised collection of personal data such as bank account details, voter ID etc. It questioned whether gathering such data by members of any political party amounted to "committing fraud." The WCD department stressed the risks of data exploitation and privacy violations and asked the public to be on guard.

AAP's welfare scheme for upcoming Delhi elections 2025

If the AAP is re-elected in the next assembly elections, qualified women in Delhi would get Rs 2,100 per month under the Mahila Samman Yojana, which is based on similar programs in other states. For Delhi residents 60 years of age and above, the Sanjeevani Yojana provides free medical treatment in both public and private facilities. AAP hopes to increase its support base in advance of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 with these efforts. The scandal surrounding the schemes, however, has spurred a political discussion, with detractors contesting their viability and legality.



