Christmas 2024: Arvind Kejriwal becomes Santa Claus in AI video, showcases welfare schemes as 'gifts' (WATCH)

The AAP released a Christmas video featuring Kejriwal as Santa, highlighting welfare schemes like the Mahila Samman Yojana. However, the Delhi government clarified that the scheme hasn't been officially launched, warning against potential fraud.

Christmas 2024: Arvind Kejriwal becomes Santa Claus in AI video, showcases welfare schemes as 'gifts' (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

During the Christmas season, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a video featuring its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, as Santa Claus. Kejriwal is shown in the film clutching a gift bag, which represents the welfare programs the AAP has launched for the citizens of Delhi. The Mahila Samman Yojana, in which Kejriwal gives women Rs 2,100, was featured in the film. Additional "gifts" include free energy for Delhi residents, free bus transportation for women, and the Sanjeevani Yojana, which guarantees free medical treatment for the elderly.

In celebration of the Mahila Samman Scheme, the women and child development department of the Delhi government issued a public notification on Wednesday clarifying that the scheme has not been officially announced.

Also Read | 'Centre has planned to arrest Atishi...' Arvind Kejriwal alleges BJP plot in retaliation to new AAP schemes

The report warned citizens against fraudulent activities in the name of the scheme, including unauthorised collection of personal data such as bank account details, voter ID etc. It questioned whether gathering such data by members of any political party amounted to "committing fraud." The WCD department stressed the risks of data exploitation and privacy violations and asked the public to be on guard.

Also Read | AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

AAP's welfare scheme for upcoming Delhi elections 2025

If the AAP is re-elected in the next assembly elections, qualified women in Delhi would get Rs 2,100 per month under the Mahila Samman Yojana, which is based on similar programs in other states. For Delhi residents 60 years of age and above, the Sanjeevani Yojana provides free medical treatment in both public and private facilities. AAP hopes to increase its support base in advance of the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 with these efforts. The scandal surrounding the schemes, however, has spurred a political discussion, with detractors contesting their viability and legality.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest anr

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest

"Urinated upon, made to lick spit": Horrific details behind suicide of Class 10 student's suicide in UP emerge dmn

"Urinated upon, made to lick spit": Horrific details behind suicide of Class 10 student's suicide in UP emerge

Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church dmn

Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church

'Christmas miracle': Kochi Lisie hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn baby; read anr

'Christmas miracle': Kochi hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn; READ

Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians snt

'Charged Rs 55-60 lakh per person': ED probes Canadian colleges for alleged involvement in trafficking Indians

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest anr

Karnataka: Cop suspended after political leaders allowed into station during CT Ravi's arrest

Kazakhstan 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: 42 feared dead as Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, 25 survivors rescued (WATCH)

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills gcw

Planning to buy a geyser? Check out TIPS to save on your winter electricity bills

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history ATG

Plane crashed in Kazakhstan: 7 worst crashes in history

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here ATG

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon