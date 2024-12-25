'Centre has planned to arrest Atishi...' Arvind Kejriwal alleges BJP plot in retaliation to new AAP schemes

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the central government of plotting to arrest Chief Minister Atishi ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. In a statement, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP-led government intends to take action against AAP members by fabricating a case.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the central government of plotting to arrest Chief Minister Atishi Marlena. In a recent statement ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led government plans to take action against AAP and its members by fabricating a case.

Taking to social media platform X, the former Delhi CM said - "These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders."

The much-publicized “Mahila Samman Yojana” and “Sanjeevani Yojana,” announced recently by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have been called into question. Delhi’s Health Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department have issued an official notice stating that no such schemes exist under the Delhi Government at present.

The notice read, " It has come to the notice of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, through various news channels/ print media that a supposed scheme named "Sanjeevani Yojana" is being propagated among residents of Delhi, which claims to provide free treatment of people, aged above 60 years, at all Delhi Hospitals (Government or Private), irrespective of income criteria."

"It is informed that the Department of Heath and Family welfare, Government of National Capital territory of Delhi, does not have any such supposed "Sanjeevani scheme" in existence till date. Further Health Department neither has authorised any health official or anybody to collect such personal information and data from elderly citizens, nor is the department providing any card in this regard," the notice further read.

The notice comes just days after Kejriwal’s grand announcements on December 12, where he promised significant financial and medical benefits for women and senior citizens in the capital. These promises, however, have now been exposed as misleading, raising serious questions about AAP’s credibility ahead of the upcoming elections.

Arvind Kejriwal had announced the “Mahila Samman Yojana,” under which every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 1,000 monthly, with a promise to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 post-elections. Simultaneously, he introduced the “Sanjeevani Yojana,” claiming it would provide free medical treatment for senior citizens.

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

