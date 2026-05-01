Thousands of devotees flocked to Madurai's Vaigai River to witness Lord Kallazhagar's ceremonial entry, a key event of the annual Chithirai Festival. The celebrations also included a grand temple car procession (Therottam).

Thousands of devotees gathered along the banks of the Vaigai River in Madurai to witness the ceremonial entry of Lord Kallazhagar as part of the annual Chithirai Festival, a key cultural and religious event in the state. Lord Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai River in Madurai, marking one of the most significant moments of the Chithirai festival, which draws large gatherings of devotees from across the region.

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Grand Chariot Procession and Devotee Fervour

Earlier on Wednesday, devotees flocked to witness the grand temple car procession (Therottam) on the 11th day of the Chithirai Festival in Madurai, with the city witnessing vibrant celebrations marked by devotion and traditional fervour.

One of the devotees, Kiruba, speaking to ANI, said, "The Chithirai Festival is currently taking place in Madurai with great grandeur and celebration... Today marks the 11th day of the festival, and the grand chariot procession (Therottam) is being held. A large number of people from outside the city have come to witness the festival. In fact, it feels like the entire city of Madurai has gathered here to watch the procession... I have been participating in the Chithirai Festival since my childhood... Compared to last year, this year, more people have dressed up as Goddess Meenakshi and taken part in the celebrations, which makes me feel very happy."

Another devotee, Udhya Sri, said, "I wanted to see Goddess Meenakshi last night, but I couldn't. So today, I've come to see her during the chariot procession... Goddess Meenakshi looks very beautiful. I wished to dress up like her, so I came dressed in the form of Goddess Meenakshi... I feel very happy wearing the Meenakshi Amman costume... I am very happy to be part of today's festival."

Uyyakondan Thirumalai Temple's Chariot Festival

Earlier in March, a grand temple chariot festival (Therottam) of the Uyyakondan Thirumalai Ujjivanathar Temple, the 67th among the revered Thevara Paadal Petra Sthalams, was held with great devotion and enthusiasm. Large numbers of devotees gathered to pull the chariot amid the sounds of traditional Kailaya instruments, reflecting deep-rooted cultural traditions.

The Chithirai Festival is one of the most significant religious and cultural celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing lakhs of pilgrims each year to witness the unique blend of devotion, pageantry, and community participation associated with the event.