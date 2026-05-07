Union Minister Chirag Paswan hailed Bihar's cabinet expansion, calling it the beginning of a 'new era' and a 'golden age' for the state's development. He noted the cabinet's broad representation and the NDA's commitment to progress.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday said Bihar is entering a "new era" following the recent cabinet expansion in the state, expressing confidence that the next five years will mark a "golden age" of development. Speaking to reporters, Paswan said the newly expanded cabinet reflects representation across sectors and communities and expressed optimism about accelerated development in the state.

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Speaking to the reporters, Paswan said, "I believe that a new era is about to begin in Bihar, and the next 5 years are going to be a golden age for my Bihar... A beautiful cabinet was sworn in, in which every sector, every class was taken care of. Wherever he (late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan) is, he will be happy that today his party has a strong participation in the Bihar government. This government will take Bihar forward in the path of development in the next 5 years at a rapid pace," he said.

NDA leaders join Samrat Choudhary's government

The Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion on Thursday, with several senior leaders and first-time faces taking oath as ministers at a ceremony in Patna. The expansion included leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, who joined the government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior NDA leaders.

Leaders confident of development, good governance

Reacting to the development, Bihar Minister Nishant Kumar said he would work under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary and strive to fulfil commitments on employment generation and sectoral development. "I express my gratitude to the people of Bihar for ensuring NDA's victory in the 2025 elections... Now, I will work under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary. I will strive to fulfil my promise to provide employment to 1 crore people. I will endeavour to improve every sector--industry, agriculture, education, and healthcare... Through my work, I will strive to earn the blessings, love, and trust of the people," he told ANI.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended congratulations to the newly sworn-in ministers and expressed confidence that the cabinet would contribute effectively to public welfare and development under the Chief Minister's leadership.

बिहार के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी माननीय मंत्रियों को भी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरा विश्वास है कि श्री सम्राट चौधरी जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में सभी माननीय मंत्रीगण जनकल्याण एवं विकास कार्यों में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 7, 2026

"Heartfelt congratulations on the cabinet expansion of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji. Heartfelt best wishes also to all the Ministers taking oath for the ministerial positions. I am confident that under the able leadership of Shri Samrat Choudhary, all the Hon'ble Ministers will play an effective role in public welfare and development works, and Bihar will reach new heights of development and good governance," he wrote on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a post on social media, described the event as a step toward fulfilling development goals and strengthening governance in Bihar, expressing confidence that the new team would work toward a "Developed Bihar-Strong India" vision.

"टीम बिहार" हर संकल्प साकार! पटना के ऐतिहासिक गाँधी मैदान में देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में आयोजित बिहार सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार समारोह में विकास, सुशासन और जनकल्याण की अटूट प्रतिबद्धता के साथ मौजूद रहा। इस अवसर पर माननीय केंद्रीय… pic.twitter.com/rdLb8XatKy — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 7, 2026

"Team Bihar" Every resolve realised! In the historic Gandhi Maidan of Patna, in the dignified presence of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bihar government's cabinet expansion ceremony was attended with an unwavering commitment to development, good governance, and public welfare. On this occasion, in the companionship of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri AmitShah, Defence Minister rajnathsingh, National President Nitin Nabin, Former Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, and Union Minister JPNadda, all senior NDA leaders, and the great people of Bihar, this moment became a source of inspiration for public trust and new resolves," Bihar CM wrote on X. He further added, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed ministers. I am fully confident that you all will take Bihar to new heights of development while fulfilling your duties. Let us all together fulfil the resolve of "Developed Bihar-Strong India." (ANI)