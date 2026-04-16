Union Minister Chirag Paswan accused the opposition of obstructing the women's reservation bill, calling it an 'injustice'. He urged parties to unite. Hema Malini supported the bill, and PM Modi addressed the opposition's stance on related bills.

Paswan Accuses Opposition of Obstruction

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday alleged that the opposition has always been engaging in "obstructing" the women's reservation and stated it amounted to "injustice" against half of the country's population. Paswan called on political parties across party lines to join forces towards this "greater objective", referring to one-third of the reservation for Women in the Parliament and State assemblies.

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He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the debate during the special three-day Parliament session on women's reservation and delimitation. "The Prime Minister articulated everything with great clarity. We are not discussing this in terms of gains or losses. The fact that something which should have been accomplished decades ago has remained undone until now indicates a lack of sincerity in intent. On every occasion, the Opposition has worked to obstruct women's reservation by using one issue or another as a pretext. This constitutes an injustice against half of the country's population... I, too, urge everyone to unite and move forward towards this greater objective... We have not come here to engage in the politics of caste or religion. We need to safeguard the interests of all...," Paswan told reporters.

'A Voice for Other Women': Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini told reporters that the Bill will serve as a voice for other women in the journey of nation-building. "The atrocities being committed against women everywhere will come to an end. The women who get elected will serve as an inspiration for other women... This is precisely what Prime Minister Modi desires, to ensure women's participation in nation-building."

PM Modi Addresses Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took potshots at the opposition parties who are opposing the Delimitation Bill which is being discussed in the Lok Sabha along with the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, stating that some people think that he has "political self-interest" in the bills and that if they oppose the legislations, "it is natural that I will gain political benefit".

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said there will be shared credit if the bills are passed and that he is ready for advertisements tomorrow, thanking everyone, ready to get everyone's photo printed. He said that if the bills are unanimously passed, no one will gain any political advantage. "Here, some people think that there is a political self-interest of Modi in this. If they oppose it, it is natural that I will gain political benefit, but if they walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit," he said.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)