Lou Wennian, a 60-year-old Chinese national, was arrested in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh, for staying illegally for 130 days without a valid visa. He entered India via Nepal. A case under the Foreigners Act, 1946 has been registered.

The identity of a Chinese national arrested for an illegal stay in Himachal Pradesh was confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday as 60-year-old Lou Wennian. The individual was taken into custody in McLeodganj after police discovered he had been residing in the Kangra district for 130 days without the required legal documentation. According to official records, the resident of Sichuan province had been living in the area since late September 2025.

Police Register Case Under Foreigners Act

Additional SP Bir Bahadur, while speaking to ANI, said, "As per the report, a case was registered on February 2 in the McLeodganj police station against a Chinese national, Lou Wennian (60). During the enquiry, it was found that Lou Wennian stayed in McLeodganj, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, from September 26, 2025, to February 2, 2026, for about 130 days without a valid Indian visa, which attracts the provisions of Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Central investigation agencies have also been informed, and they will also investigate the matter." He further added, "As per the passport details, his name was found as Lou Wennian, date of birth May 10, 1965, place of birth Sichuan, Place of Issue Yunnan, Republic of China, Passport No. CHN EG4189399. A Government of Nepal Tourist Visa valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2026 (90 days) was found endorsed in the passport."

Investigation and Background

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Police detained a Chinese national in McLeodganj who was residing there without valid documents, an Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) said. According to police, the Chinese national did not carry a valid visa and entered India via Nepal.

Additional SP Bir Bahadur told ANI, "Under the limits of McLeodganj Police Station, a Chinese national was detained, who was staying here illegally. The security branch responded immediately after receiving the information and detained him. No valid visa was found upon checking his documents. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and he was detained." The foreign national arrived in India about five months ago and has been staying in McLeodganj for the past three months.

"He came to India five months ago, and for the last three months, he was residing in McLeodganj. Police are investigating the case and will take action after details are revealed. Upon checking his passport, it was known that he had been to nine to ten countries and entered India via Nepal. Central agencies were informed after filing an FIR. He will be brought before the court," the police official said. According to the police, an FIR was registered on February 2 at the McLeodganj police station against the Chinese national under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. A Government of Nepal Tourist Visa valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025 (90 days) was found endorsed in the passport. (ANI)