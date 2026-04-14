BJD MP Sasmit Patra warns China's alleged warning shot at the US in the Strait of Hormuz is a 'very serious' development. He says it opens a new front, will expand the West Asia conflict, and questions the unity and relevance of NATO on the issue.

While speaking on the ongoing West Asia conflict, BJD MP Sasmit Patra expressed concern over developments in the Strait of Hormuz, particularly regarding China allegedly firing a warning shot at the United States. He said the blockade is very serious as it has opened a new front in the conflict.

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Explaining further, he said that if China has begun asserting and posturing its position over the Strait of Hormuz blockade and fires a warning shot at the US, then the scope of the war in West Asia will expand. "I think China firing a warning shot at the US in relation to the Strait of Hormuz blockade is very serious because it opens a new front in this war. If China has started asserting its position on the Strait of Hormuz blockade, then obviously the scope and parameters of this West Asia conflict will also expand," he said.

Broader strategic thought behind China's presence

He further added that this is an extremely crucial moment in the conflict. According to him, the visible presence of China suggests that there may be a broader strategic thought behind it.

Patra continued, "So it will also prompt the United States to realise that they are not only going to deal with Iran, but may also have to deal with China at some stage, and the warning shot is just the first signal."

Patra questions NATO's unity

Commenting on the stance of NATO allies, he said, "I think the refusal of NATO allies like the UK and France to support the United States on the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz shows that NATO is not united on this issue at this time. We have also repeatedly seen that President Donald Trump has been calling out NATO leadership, saying that they have failed them."

Patra also raised a "big question" over NATO's unity, citing the refusal of Britain, France, and other allies to support the United States. He questioned whether NATO, as a bloc, remains relevant in such conflicts, adding that it should be "food for thought" for the United States. (ANI)