'China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine': Rahul Gandhi on Tawang clash

On December 9, 2022, Chinese troops tried to cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh to "unilaterally change the status quo" but were forced to retreat due to "timely intervention of Indian military commanders".

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (January 2) said that China is adopting the same principle with India as Russia is with Ukraine, as it is threatening to alter India's boundaries. The Congress leader also said that the Sino-Indian border conflict has a link with a weak economy, hatred, anger and the Chinese sitting in Indian territory.

In a conversation with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Rahul Gandhi said, "Essentially, what the Russians have done in Ukraine is that they have said we do not want Ukraine to have a strong relationship with the west and they have basically told the Ukrainians that if you will have a strong relationship with the west, we will alter your geography."

"That is the exact same principle that can be applied to India. What the Chinese are saying to us is that be careful with what you are doing, because we will alter your geography. We will enter Ladakh, we will enter Arunachal (Pradesh), and what I can see is them building a platform for that type of an approach," Gandhi said

The conversation with Haasan is shared on YouTube.

"So the single most important thing in the 21st century is that the country has internal cohesion," the Congress leader said, adding that there needs to be harmony in the country, people should not be fighting with each other.

"The point is not going to war, the point is going to a position where you cannot be attacked. And there is a link between a weak economy, a confused nation without vision, hatred and anger and the Chinese sitting in our territory," he said.

"Because they know we are dealing with internal matters, internal confusion and internal lack of harmony and so they can go in and do whatever they want. This is one end of the problem," he said.

"When Indians fights Indians, when the economy does not work, when there is joblessness, our external opponent can take advantage of this situation," the Congress leader added.

