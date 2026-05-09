P Chidambaram questioned the capacity of investigating and prosecution agencies after acquittals in the Tadmetla massacre and Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter cases. He cited the court verdicts as raising serious concerns about the agencies.

Chidambaram Questions Agencies Over Acquittals

Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the functioning of investigating and prosecution agencies following the acquittal of accused persons in the 2010 Tadmetla massacre case and the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Chidambaram said on Friday that the acquittals raised serious concerns about the capabilities of the agencies involved in carrying out investigations and prosecutions. "The acquittal of the accused in the Tadmetla, Chhattisgarh massacre (2010, 76 security personnel killed) and the accused in the murder of Sohrabuddin and Kauser Bi (2005), calls into serious question the capacity of the investigating agencies," Chidambaram said. "It also calls into question the capacity of the prosecution agencies," he added.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi were killed in 2005 in alleged fake encounters carried out by a joint team of Gujarat and Rajasthan Police, and in the 2010 Tadmetla Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed. Chidambaram's remarks came after court verdicts in both cases led to the acquittal of the accused, citing a lack of direct evidence and lapses in the investigation.

Memorial for Slain CRPF Personnel

Meanwhile, last month on April 7, a memorial was also inaugurated at Tadmetla in Sukma district to honour the 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2010 Tadmetla Naxal attack. The ceremony was attended by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Chhattisgarh Police ADG Vivekananda Sinha, Bastar Inspector General (IG) P. Sundarraj, Sukma District Collector Amit Kumar, and other senior officials.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the region while protecting civilians and maintaining peace. He said, "For the sake of peace, security, and development in the Bastar region, the local populace, along with deployed security forces, local police, the CRPF, and other central security forces, made the supreme sacrifice." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)