Rajnandgaon police are probing allegations of religious conversion and minors at Dharmapur Ashram. The investigation focuses on suspicious training modules, funding, and an alleged network. Minors have been sent to the Child Welfare Committee.

The Rajnandgaon police are conducting a thorough investigation into allegations of religious conversion and minors sheltering at Dharmapur Ashram-Church Building.

Investigation into Training and Funding

Speaking to ANI, Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma said that the police are questioning individuals about the training modules discovered, including the topics covered and the funding received, which appear suspicious. The investigation also involves examining a network allegedly operating in the case, with multiple people from affiliated organisations involved. "In the Dharmapur case, which came to light at a school, the Rajnandgaon police are conducting a very thorough investigation. They are also questioning people about the training modules that were discovered. Some training sessions took place last year. They are investigating the participation in these sessions, the topics covered, and the funding received. Many of the funds appear suspicious, and they are questioning people about these bank accounts. There is also the matter of a network operating in this case, as alleged," said Sharma.

Highlighting the important aspects of the investigation, she said they are examining who participated in these training sessions, the nature of the topics covered, and the sources of funding. "Many people from affiliated organisations were involved. We are investigating their activities, how they trained their subordinates, how money was handled, and the objectives behind these activities," she added.

Minors Sent to Child Welfare Committee

Sharma confirmed that the children involved have been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Kanker, their place of origin. Authorities are also examining whether there are additional angles to the case beyond what has surfaced so far. "The children have been sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Kanker, where they were originally from, and an investigation is underway to determine whether there is any other angle to this case," she stated.

"Some details are being kept confidential for the purpose of the police investigation," she further added, highlighting the police efforts to investigate this thoroughly. (ANI)