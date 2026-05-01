Chhattisgarh launches the Sushasan Tihar Good Governance Festival 2026 from May 1 to June 10. The state-wide campaign will feature grievance redressal camps in rural and urban areas to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints and service delivery.

In order to ensure swift and effective resolution of public grievances, the Chhattisgarh Government is launching the Sushasan Tihar Good Governance Festival 2026 from May 1, which will continue across the state until June 10. Large-scale grievance redressal camps will be organised in both rural and urban areas.

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CM Emphasises Time-Bound Resolution

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has issued directions to all District Collectors, emphasising that time-bound resolution of public complaints is the cornerstone of good governance. He reiterated that transparent, simple, and prompt delivery of services remains the government's top priority. Collectors were instructed to prioritize disposal of all pending cases till April 30, including Revenue matters such as mutation, partition, and land demarcation, and pending wage payments under MGNREGA. Delayed payments in beneficiary-oriented schemes, Issuance of income, caste, and residence certificates, and immediate resolution of issues related to electricity, transformers, and drinking water (hand pumps), a release stated.

Focus on Key Beneficiary Schemes

Eligible beneficiaries will also be facilitated under key schemes including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ration cards, Ayushman Bharat and Social security pensions, it added.

Campaign Structure and Execution

Under the campaign: Camps will be held from May 1 to June 10. Rural camps will cover clusters of 15-20 Gram Panchayats. Urban camps will be organised ward-wise. Applications will be accepted and benefits delivered on the spot. Most cases will be resolved within one month, it mentioned. Awareness about government schemes will also be promoted, and applicants will be informed about the status of their submissions.

Direct Engagement by Public Representatives

Public representatives to engage directly. Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, and in-charge secretaries will visit camps, inspect arrangements, and interact directly with citizens.

Chief Minister to Conduct Surprise Inspections

Chief Minister to conduct surprise inspections, it stated. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will personally visit districts to conduct surprise inspections of development works, take direct feedback from beneficiaries and will hold review meetings at the district level He will also share updates through press briefings and seek suggestions from citizens and civil society organisations. (ANI)