Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh encounter: 7 Maoists killed in gunfight, five weapons recovered; check details

    The operation began on Wednesday night when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur, Bastar, and Dantewada, along with the Special Task Force (STF), launched an anti-Naxal operation.

    Chhattisgarh encounter: 7 Maoists killed in gunfight, five weapons recovered; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

    As many as seven Maoists have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in a forest near Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday (May 23) according to local police. The encounter, which began around 11 am, is still in progress.

    In a statement, the Narayanpur police detailed the events, explaining that the gunfight started in the forest along the borders of Bijapur and Narayanpur districts. The operation began on Wednesday night when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur, Bastar, and Dantewada, along with the Special Task Force (STF), launched an anti-Naxal operation.

    'Surrender or face my anger': Former PM HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to grandson Prajwal Revanna

    They were acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Maoist leaders from Platoon number 16 of the CPI (Maoist) and members of the Indrawati Area Committee.

    "At around 11 am on Thursday, an exchange of fire started," the statement reads. "After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two Maoists were recovered by Narayanpur police."

    This operation is being conducted in the Abujhmaad forest, located at the tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bastar, and Dantewada districts.

    "Two bodies were recovered by Narayanpur police in the morning, while in the evening, Dantewada police recovered five bodies. Five weapons were also recovered, though the grade of the weapons is yet to be ascertained," said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai. He added that the identities of the deceased Maoists have not yet been confirmed.

    The Abujhmaad region, straddling the border between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, is often referred to as the 'unknown hill' due to its 6,000 square kilometers of thick, unsurveyed forest, a legacy from the British era. The forest is known as a stronghold for Maoist activities, with around a dozen senior cadres of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) reportedly still operating in the area.

    Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College receive bomb threat; police reach spot

    This encounter marks a significant rise in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. So far this year, security forces and state police have killed 107 Maoists in various encounters, a substantial increase from 2023, which saw 22 Maoists killed.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 8:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Surrender or face my anger': Former PM HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to grandson Prajwal Revanna AJR

    'Surrender or face my anger': Former PM HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to grandson Prajwal Revanna

    Want beef to be served at BJP office TN Congress leader's shocker as party threatens protest (WATCH) snt

    'Want beef to be served at BJP office': TN Congress leader sparks row as party threatens protest (WATCH)

    Delhi Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College receive bomb threat; police reach spot AJR

    Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College receive bomb threat; police reach spot

    I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal WATCH AJR

    'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

    S Gurumurthy Column As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    S Gurumurthy's Take: As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    Recent Stories

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Canada sacks head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke days before their opener against USA: Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Canada sacks head coach Pubudu Dassanayeke days before their opener against USA: Report

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu SEXY photos: 7 times the south actress shared BOLD snaps of her [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu SEXY photos: 7 times the south actress shared BOLD snaps of her [PICTURES]

    Surrender or face my anger': Former PM HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to grandson Prajwal Revanna AJR

    'Surrender or face my anger': Former PM HD Deve Gowda's stern warning to grandson Prajwal Revanna

    Want beef to be served at BJP office TN Congress leader's shocker as party threatens protest (WATCH) snt

    'Want beef to be served at BJP office': TN Congress leader sparks row as party threatens protest (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: MOC approves training support for Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu ahead of the mega event osf

    Paris Olympics 2024: MOC approves training support for Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu ahead of the mega event

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon