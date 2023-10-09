Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    EC announces Chhattisgarh Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 7, 17; Verdict on Dec 3

    The schedule of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Election 2023 has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday (October 9).

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 schedule announced by EC voting on November 7 17 counting on December 3 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    The schedule of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Election 2023 has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday (October 9). The Chhattisgarh election is scheduled to be held in two phases --- November 7 and November 17 and the results will be announced on December 3.

    Here's the schedule:

    Date of Notification: October 13, October 21

    Last date of nomination: October 20, October 30

    Scrutiny of nomination: October 21, October 31

    Last day of withdrawal: October 23, November 2

    Date of poll: November 7, November 17

    Result date: December 3

    A significant paradigm change resulted after the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2018. An extraordinary win over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared by the Indian National Congress (INC).

    INC won 68 seats out of 90, putting a decisive end to BJP's 15-year rule.  Unfortunately, the BJP only succeeded in winning 15 seats, a striking fall in its support. Ajit Jogi, a former chief minister, and the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi-Bahujan Samaj Party (JCCJ-BSP) together won seven.

    2018 voter turnout: 76.8%

    2018 Total seats (90), vote share %

    BJP: 15, 33%
    INC: 68, 43%
    BSP+: 7

    Demography

    • Hindus: 93%
    • Muslim: 2%
    • SC: 12.8%
    • ST: 30.6 %
    • Rural: 76.8%
    • Urban: 23%
    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Who is supporting Hamas in war against Israel?

    Explained: Who is supporting Hamas in war against Israel?

    Telangana election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 30, verdict on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Telangana Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 30, verdict on December 3

    Rajasthan Election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 23, verdict on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Rajasthan Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 23, verdict on December 3

    Mizoram Election 2023 schedule announced by EC voting on November 7 counting on December 3 gcw

    BREAKING: EC announces Mizoram Election 2023 dates: Voting on Nov 7, Verdict on Dec 3

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 17, counting of votes on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 17, verdict on December 3

    Recent Stories

    Explained Who is supporting Hamas in war against Israel?

    Explained: Who is supporting Hamas in war against Israel?

    World Mental Health Day: 7 ways of supporting people who open up SHG

    World Mental Health Day: 7 ways of supporting people who open up

    Telangana election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 30, verdict on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Telangana Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 30, verdict on December 3

    football Tunnel clash erupts: Kyle Walker's heated exchange with Arsenal staff after Man City's loss goes viral - WATCH snt

    Tunnel clash erupts: Kyle Walker's heated exchange with Arsenal staff after Man City's loss goes viral - WATCH

    Rajasthan Election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 23, verdict on December 3 AJR

    BREAKING: EC announces Rajasthan Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 23, verdict on December 3

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon