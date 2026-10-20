Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Tadoki-Rowghat and Abhanpur-Kurud broad gauge lines and flagged off new passenger trains. The services aim to improve connectivity in the Bastar region, boosting trade, healthcare, and education.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated the Tadoki-Rowghat and Abhanpur-Kurud broad gauge lines and flagged off new passenger train services connecting Raipur to Rowghat and Kurud, saying the services would improve connectivity in the Bastar region and boost trade, commerce, healthcare and education.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Sai said, "It is a matter of great pride for Chhattisgarh that the Bastar region has received the gift of two new trains simultaneously. There had been a long-standing demand for a rail connection from Raipur to Rowghat and Jagdalpur. Today, the train service from Raipur to Rowghat has been inaugurated."

He further said that the narrow-gauge train service previously operating between Dhamtari and Raipur had now been extended, with train operations from Raipur to Kurud commencing on Tuesday. "On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for these two gifts. We also extend our gratitude and congratulations to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw," the Chief Minister said.

'Catalyst for Socio-Economic Development'

The chief minister said the inauguration of the Taroki-Rowghat and Abhanpur-Kurud rail lines, the launch of new passenger train services and the foundation stone laying for an electric locomotive maintenance facility in Raipur marked significant milestones in expanding the state's rail connectivity and modern infrastructure.

In a post on X, CM Sai said, "Chhattisgarh moving forward on the path of development...The extension of the rail network—particularly into Bastar and tribal regions—goes beyond merely facilitating travel; it serves as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of these areas. This will unlock new opportunities for trade, industry, tourism, and employment."

Emphasising the state's development priorities, the Chief Minister said better connectivity and robust infrastructure would help extend development to remote areas. "Better connectivity, robust infrastructure, and the extension of development to the farthest corners—it is upon these strong foundations that we are shaping the future of a developed Chhattisgarh," Sai added.

Bastar Connectivity and Essential Services

Speaking to ANI, Sai extended his greetings to the people of the state on Vijayadashami and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for the new rail infrastructure. "Heartiest wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Vijayadashami. It is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh that the state has received the gift of new train services—specifically, two new rail lines: one from Raipur to Kurud and another from Raipur to Rowghat," he said.

The Chief Minister said the new services would particularly benefit residents of the Bastar region by improving connectivity and facilitating access to essential services. "This will certainly improve connectivity for the people of the Bastar region, boost trade and commerce, and provide better access to facilities in sectors like healthcare and education," Sai said.

He also said that work was underway on the railway line extending from Raipur to Kurud and onwards to Dhamtari, adding that train services between Raipur and Dhamtari would become available to the public in the near future.

24-Fold Increase in Railway Funding

Highlighting the increase in railway funding for the state, Sai said, "Previously, the state used to receive Rs 300 crore; today, that budget has increased 24-fold, reaching Rs 7,500 crore for the railways." (ANI)