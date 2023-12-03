Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Will Congress hold on to Ambikapur?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: From Ambikapur, BJP's Rajesh Agarwal is contesting polls against Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo. TS Singh Deo won the constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. Will he win this year?

The counting of 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh is underway. The ruling Congress is eyeing to remain in power in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a win as the polls approach the Lok Sabha elections that take place the following year. In a close race against the BJP in Chhattisgarh earlier this week, several exit polls indicated that the Congress would prevail.

From Ambikapur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Agarwal is contesting against Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo.

TS Singh Deo won the constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. TS Singh Deo has maintained a 40-year association with the Congress. Deo had recently faced criticism for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a moment seized upon by the BJP to target the Congress.

In collaboration with Baghel, Singh Deo played a pivotal role in the party's triumph in 2018, securing victories in every seat within the northern Surguja division's tribal belt.

The party subsequently named him Deputy CM just four months before the Assembly elections and put him on the core election committee in charge of ticket distribution. Despite persistent unhappiness, Singh Deo, the three-time MLA from Ambikapur, has remained actively engaged in campaigning for the party.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Agarwal entered politics in 2018 when he left the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined the BJP's Surguja district executive committee at first, but he advanced fast in the organisation. The BJP selected Agarwal to run from the Ambikapur Constituency in the forthcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2023.

What happened in 2018 elections?

Congress' T S Baba from Ambikapur of Chhattisgarh, won the seat with 100439 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anurag Singh Deo who had polled 60815 votes. The winning margin was 39624 votes.

The Congress, out of power in Chhattisgarh since 2003, registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats in the state in 2018. The ruling BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) bagged five. Mr Jogi's ally Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats.