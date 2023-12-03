Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Will Sakti give Congress' Charan Das Mahant a fifth term?

Chhattisgarh assembly election result 2023: Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, 69-year-old Charandas Mahant, a prominent OBC leader of the Congress, has represented the Sakti constituency for four terms. Will he win for the fifth time?

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh, seeking re-election in the 2023 assembly elections, might have an upper hand over the BJP, according to the exit polls. Elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17, this year, for the 90 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh. Charan Das Mahant of the Congress fought against Dr. Khilawan Sahu of the BJP for the Sakti Assembly seat.

Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, 69-year-old Charandas Mahant, a prominent OBC leader of the Congress, has represented the Sakti constituency for four terms. He first won the seat in 2018 and has also served as a three-term Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister of State.

In 1984, Charan Das Mahant resigned as Naib Tehsildar to pursue politics. He belongs to the Other Backward Classes and is often seen as a 'neutral face' among the many party factions in the state. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1998 and was re-elected in 1999 and 2009, when he was the lone Congress MP from Chhattisgarh.

Later in 1998, Mahant got his first Lok Sabha ticket from the Janjgir seat and became an MP. He served as the Union Minister of State for Agriculture in the Manmohan Singh government when the UPA came back to power for a second term in 2009.

But in 2014, he was defeated in the subsequent general election. He ran a tremendous and major campaign in 2019 for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. He won and became the Assembly Speaker.

What happened in 2018 elections?

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Congress emerged as the clear winner, securing 68 out of 90 seats, while BJP won only 15. This marked the end of the 15-year rule of the BJP in the state. Bhupesh Baghel from the Congress assumed the role of Chief Minister, spearheading the new government.

