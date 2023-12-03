Chhattisgarh assembly election result 2023: Can Congress repeat its 2018 performance in Kharsia?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: The Kharsia assembly seat has stood out as an impregnable Congress fortress. Despite 11 elections, the BJP is yet to breach it. Will saffron party be successful this time?

Since it came into existence in 1977, first as part of Madhya Pradesh and then Chhattisgarh, the Kharsia assembly seat has stood out as an impregnable Congress fortress. Despite 11 elections, including a bypoll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to breach it.

The seat is currently held by Chhattisgarh higher education minister Umesh Patel, who has been renominated from this seat. This time, the BJP has pinned its hopes on Mahesh Sahu, a member of another dominant OBC community – Teli.

The BJP has for the first time fielded a Sahu candidate, whose community accounts for nearly 15 per cent of the constituency’s population, seeking to turn the tables in its 12th attempt as it has lost 11 elections there in the past.

In 1977, Kharsia was carved in the Raigarh district covering some parts of Raigarh and Dharamjaigarh areas. It was then a part of Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000. Nearly 88 per cent of 2,15,223 voters in the Kharsia seat live in rural areas and OBCs constitute about 40 per cent of the seat’s population.

A look at 2018 election results

In the 2018 polls, Umesh defeated BJP’s OP Chaudhary, who had joined the party after quitting the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Chaudhary, who also comes from the Aghariya community, has been fielded by the BJP from adjoining Raigarh seat this time.

