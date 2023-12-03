Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: MLA and Minister Ravindra Choubey won from Saja seat of Chhattisgarh 7 times. Congress' Ravindra Choubey is fielded against BJP's Ishwar Sahu. Who will win?

The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 might see a close contest between the incumbent Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Exit polls released on November 30, 2023, painted a picture of a clear lead for the Congress party in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023. Most of the surveys predicted that the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led party would retain power.

This adjoining constituency in Bemetara district is currently held by state agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey, an influential Brahmin leader. He is a seven-term MLA. This constituency also witnessed communal tensions earlier this year after the after the murder of a man belonging to the Sahu community, leading to retaliatory killings.

What happened in 2018 elections?

Ravindra Chaube emerged victorious, the next closest rival by 31,535 votes. The winning candidate secured a 17.60% margin over their closest rival. There were a total of 2,24,964 voters in the seat, which includes 1,13,388 male voters, and 1,11,575 female voters. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Saja recorded a voter turnout of 82.39%. In 2013 the turnout was 83.52%, and in 2008 it was 74.17%.

In 2013 & 2008 elections

In 2013, Labh Chand Bafna of BJP won the seat by a margin of 9,620 votes (5.82%). Labh Chand Bafna secured 49.4% of the total votes polled. INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly elections with a margin of 5,055 votes (3.74%), registering 47.23% of the total votes polled.

