Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Raipur City South seat?

All eyes are on Chhattisgarh election results as most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress. The grand old party hopes to retain power under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's leadership.

All eyes are on Chhattisgarh election results as most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress. The grand old party hopes to retain power under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's leadership.

Raipur City South seat, an urban constituency, is held by the BJP’s influential leader and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal. Agrawal is a seven-term lawmaker who has held this position without losing since 1990. However, low-key Congressman Kanhaiya Agrawal put up a strong battle in 2018, earning 60,093 votes to Brijmohan's 77,589 votes. Known for his strong ties to the trader community in Raipur city, Agrawal’s ability to maintain influence is considered a significant asset.

Mahant Ramsundar Das, from Chhattisgarh’s Dudhadhari Temple, has been given a Congress ticket from Raipur City South Assembly constituency. In December 2021, Das had registered strong protest against the derogatory statements about Mahatma Gandhi that were made during the 2021 Dharam Sansad held in Raipur.

For the unaware, Agrawal initiated his political journey at 18 by joining the ABVP. Agarwal won this constituency three times in a row by defeating Congress candidates in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Earlier, Agarwal represented the Raipur Town seat in 1990, 1993, 1998 and 2003. In 2003, he became the Minister for Home, Prison, Culture and Tourism in the first Raman Singh Cabinet. He also became the Minister for Revenue, Culture and Tourism, Law and Rehabilitation, Forest, Sports and Youth Affairs.

Later, Agarwal was again inducted into the second Raman Singh Cabinet and became the Minister for PWD, School Education, Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust, Parliamentary Affairs and Endowment Department. Agarwal was given charge of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fishery, Water Resources, Ayakt, Religious Trusts and Endowment portfolios in the third Raman Singh government from 2013 to 2018.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, Agarwal defeated Congress candidate Kanhaiya Agrawal by 17,496 votes from Raipur City South.

