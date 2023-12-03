Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Tamradhwaj Sahu leading in Durg rural, early trends show

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: This seat has a sizable population of Sahus, a prominent OBC community. It is currently held by minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, a prominent OBC leader. Will he win in 2023?

Congress' candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu currently ahead of RHSP candidate Jugal Prasad Joshi as counting continues in Durg-Rural, early trends show. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh, seeking re-election in the 2023 assembly elections, might have an upper hand over the BJP, according to the exit polls. Congress' win will be a major boost for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the Congress just months ahead of the big Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

This rural seat in Durg district has a sizable population of Sahus, a prominent OBC community. It is currently held by minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, a prominent OBC leader who is believed to have played a crucial role in mobilizing Sahu voters in favour of Congress in 2018.

Sahu was a leading contender for the chief minister position following the party's victory in 2018. Prior to being contested from this seat in the next assembly elections, he had won the Durg Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

This year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Lalit Chandrakar against Congress' has fielded Tamradhwaj Sahu.

What happened in previous elections?

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Congress emerged as the clear winner, securing 68 out of 90 seats, while BJP won only 15. This marked the end of the 15-year rule of the BJP in the state. Bhupesh Baghel from the Congress assumed the role of Chief Minister, spearheading the new government.

Durg Rural 2018 results

In 2018, Congress candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu won the seat. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Durg-Rural recorded a voter turnout of 74.15%. In 2013 the turnout was 72.98%, and in 2008 it was 69.75%.

During the 2013 elections, Ramshila Sahu from the BJP emerged victorious in the constituency with a narrow lead of 2,979 votes, constituting a margin of 2.28 per cent. Her share of the total votes cast was 38.44 per cent. INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly elections with a margin of 1,557 votes (1.39%), registering 44.4% of the total votes polled.

