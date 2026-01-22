Six people were killed and five injured in a massive explosion at an iron plant's kiln in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh. The injured have been hospitalised. The blast caused extensive damage, and authorities are investigating the cause.

Six people were killed and five others injured after a massive explosion occurred in the kiln of an iron plant in Balodabazar, falling under the jurisdiction of Bhatapara Rural Police Station on Thursday, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

District Collector Deepak Soni informed that all the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur for further treatment.

Investigation into the Blast

According to preliminary reports, the blast took place while coal was being burned and rotated inside the kiln, resulting in a violent explosion that caused extensive damage to the plant and claimed multiple lives. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

The police and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the site shortly after the explosion to carry out rescue operations. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Further details are awaited.