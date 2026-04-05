The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered fresh proceedings in the Chester Hill land case under the H.P. Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. The Revenue Department has withdrawn earlier objections and directed the Solan DC to initiate a case.

Government Revives Legal Proceedings

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday ordered action under the H.P. Tenancy and Land Reforms Act in the controversial Chester Hill land case in Solan district.

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The Revenue Department, in its fresh order, has withdrawn its earlier objections to the inquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) (SDM), Solan. It has also directed the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to initiate fresh proceedings under Section 118 of the H.P. Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

The decision was conveyed through an official communication issued by Additional Secretary (Revenue) Anil Chauhan on March 28, 2026, which has now been issued afresh. The communication states that the matter was re-examined at the government level. Following this, an earlier letter dated December 6, 2025, which had raised objections to the SDM Solan's inquiry report, has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The Deputy Commissioner has now been instructed to institute a case of violation under Section 118 and pass appropriate orders after giving all concerned parties an opportunity to be heard.

Political and Bureaucratic Tensions Escalate

The directive effectively revives legal proceedings in the contentious land matter and signals a shift in the government's stance after months of administrative review. The latest development comes amid the ongoing Chester Hill land controversy, which has triggered political and bureaucratic tensions in Himachal Pradesh.

During the recent Assembly budget session, BJP legislators raised the issue in the Assembly, while the CPI(M) held a press conference demanding the removal of Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. The Chief Secretary had raised alleged irregularities in the handling of the land case, reportedly questioning the role of several officials and decisions taken at different levels.

The issue quickly turned into a political flashpoint, drawing reactions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, with both sides engaging in sharp exchanges over accountability and governance. While the ruling government maintained its commitment to a transparent probe, the opposition accused it of selectively targeting officials and politicising the issue.

Case Background and Future Scrutiny

The Chester Hill case revolves around alleged violations of land-use norms and procedural lapses, with questions raised over compliance with statutory provisions governing land ownership and transfer. The fresh directive to initiate proceedings under Section 118 is expected to bring the matter back under legal scrutiny, even as demands for a comprehensive inquiry continue to grow. (ANI)