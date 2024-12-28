Cheque bounce cases contribute to over 43 lakh pending cases in India, with Rajasthan leading

India's courts face a massive backlog of 43 lakh cheque bounce cases, with Rajasthan topping the list. Delays are attributed to frequent adjournments, inadequate monitoring, and lack of timelines.

New Delhi: India's courts are grappling with a staggering 43 lakh pending cases of cheque bounce, with Rajasthan leading the pack at over 6.4 lakh cases. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, UP, and Bengal follow closely. These cases, along with traffic challans, contribute significantly to the country's pending court cases.

Also Read: Rajasthan Weather UPDATE: Heavy rainfall, hailstorm, dense fog disrupt life, damage crops

The government has introduced virtual courts for paying traffic challans, but cheque-bounce cases require regular court proceedings due to their criminal nature, involving evidence recording and witness submissions. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attributes the delay in disposing of these cases to factors like frequent adjournments, inadequate monitoring, and lack of prescribed timelines.

The Supreme Court constituted a 10-member committee in March 2021 to explore ways to expedite the disposal of cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The committee proposed establishing special negotiable instruments courts. A pilot study was suggested in five judicial districts across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and UP to assess the viability of this scheme.

In May 2022, the apex court directed the pilot study to be conducted in 25 special courts for one year. However, the progress of the court findings remains unclear.

Along with other challenges, the complexity of these cases, which involve intricate facts, evidence, and witness submissions, can hinder timely disposal.



Also Read: President Biden, first lady Jill pays tribute to Manmohan Singh, praises his key role in US-India relations

Latest Videos