Rajasthan Weather UPDATE: Heavy rainfall, hailstorm, dense fog disrupt life, damage crops

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms intensify winter in Rajasthan, causing dense fog and reduced visibility in several districts. Crops suffer significant damage, prompting advisories for farmers

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Rajasthan's weather took a sudden turn recently. Heavy rain and hailstorms have intensified the winter chill across most parts of the state. Dense fog enveloped several districts, including Jaipur, Kota, Pali, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Sikar, on Saturday morning. Visibility dropped to 30-50 meters, forcing vehicles to use headlights

article_image2

Hailstorms lashed several areas in Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Jaipur. Hail accompanied by heavy rain fell in Bandikui and its surrounding rural areas, damaging crops. In Dausa district, heavy rain and hailstorms lasting 15 minutes late Friday night disrupted power supply, leaving a large area in darkness throughout the night

article_image3

Ajmer district recorded 21.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall in December in the last 14 years. Previously, 7.1 mm of rain was recorded in December 2017. Before this, heavy hailstorms occurred in several districts, including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Jhunjhunu, from Friday afternoon to night

article_image4

Due to the change in weather, Sikar recorded a mere 1.5 degrees Celsius difference between day and night temperatures. On Friday, the night temperature was 14 degrees Celsius, and the day temperature was 15.5 degrees Celsius. Cold winds caused a chilling effect throughout the day. The capital Jaipur experienced light fog and cloudy skies on Saturday morning. A chill was felt after the overnight rain. The Meteorological Department has issued a fog alert for 26 districts, including Jaipur

article_image5

Dense fog affected traffic in Pali and Jodhpur on Saturday morning. Visibility in Pali dropped below 50 meters. Drivers on the Jodhpur road had to drive with their lights on. The Jaipur Meteorological Center has issued an alert for light rain in 7 districts of Kota and Bharatpur divisions and fog in other districts on December 28. Farmers and the general public have been advised to remain cautious

