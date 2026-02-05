A coach of the Chennai-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express derailed near Jakhapura in Odisha. According to East Coast Railway, there were no injuries or casualties. Passengers are being assisted and relief teams are on site to restore the line.

A coach of the MGR Chennai Central to New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express derailed near Jakhapura Station in Odisha on Thursday, according to officials. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway, Deepak Rout, stated that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident tha ttool place at 8.51 am nd that passengers are being assisted. He said the situation is being monitored and that the railway line will also be restored soon.

No Injuries Reported, Helpline Issued

"There has been a minor derailment at Jakhapura. The train was moving from Chennai to New Jalpaiguri. There are no injuries or loss of lives. Affected passengers are being accommodated in other coaches. It is a minor derailment. Helpline number is 8114382367. A technical team and senior officials are on site. All help is being provided to passengers, and the situation is being monitored. The railway line will be restored soon," the CPRO told ANI.

Relief Teams Dispatched

Subsequently, the relief teams have been ordered to turn out (ordered to move/ready for action) from their respective bases. An Accident Relief Train (ART) from Bhadrak (BHC) and Khurda Road (KUR) were ordered to turn out at 08:53 Hours. Additionally, an Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Khurda Road (KUR) was ordered to turn out at 08:53 Hours.

Further details on the incident are awaited as the relief work continues.