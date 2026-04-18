The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced that all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are complete. The pilgrimage will begin on April 19 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23, 2026.

Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Hemant Dwivedi, said that all preparations have been completed for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which will formally commence with the opening of the shrine doors from April 19. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Dwivedi said, "As you all are aware, from the 19th, the Char Dham Yatra will formally begin. The doors of Maa Ganga and Yamunotri will open on April 19, the day of Akshaya Tritiya."

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Shrine Opening Dates Announced

He further said that the portals of the Kedarnath Temple will open on April 22. "On April 22 at 8:00 AM, the doors of Baba Kedar will open, and on April 23, 2026, the doors of Lord Badrinath will open for devotees from across the country," he added.

Preparations and Arrangements

Dwivedi stated that preparations have been completed at all administrative levels. "At the government level, administration level, district level, and all departments associated with the pilgrimage, all preparations have been completed. Final touches are being given," he said.

He further added that advance teams have been deployed at key locations to ensure smooth operations ahead of the shrine openings. "For the opening of Baba Kedar's doors on the 22nd and Lord Badrinath's doors on the 23rd, advanced teams have been sent. All maintenance work, facilities for pilgrims, and puja arrangements have been streamlined," he said.

Appealing to devotees, Dwivedi added, "Through your channel, I would like to say to pilgrims coming from across the country--come and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath. The government, administration, and temple committee have made complete arrangements."

Digital Crowd Management

On crowd management, he said that digital systems have been introduced to regulate pilgrim flow. "The government has introduced online registration. Through registration and a token system, we will ensure smooth management. We have a complete Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place, and our priority is the last devotee--providing simple, safe, and accessible darshan," he said.

CM Dhami Reviews Yatra Preparedness

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also assured confidence in the smooth conduction of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23. Speaking with the media, after conducting an on-ground inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other key locations here, to review arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage, Dhami said that the Yatra is about to commence, and all necessary preparations and facilities related to the pilgrimage are being closely monitored.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence... I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that all preparations are complete.... We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims and devotees arriving here from across the entire country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place. The arrangements will be excellent, and the Char Dham Yatra will be a success," he said. (ANI)