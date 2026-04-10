Mock drills were held at 8 sites in the Gangotri and Yamunotri areas for the Char Dham Yatra 2026. The exercises, overseen by state and national disaster authorities, aim to strengthen relief and rescue operations for pilgrim safety.

Mock Drills for Char Dham Yatra Preparedness

Mock drills were conducted at a total of eight selected locations in the Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham areas under the Char Dham Yatra Mock Exercise 2026 in Uttarkashi district.

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In the Gangotri Dham region, mock exercises are being carried out at five locations - Bhatwari, Papad Gad, Kedar Tal, Dharali, and Telgaad. Similarly, in the Yamunotri Dham area, mock drills are being conducted at three locations - the Yamunotri pedestrian route, Paligad, and Kapad Gad.

During the mock exercise, all concerned departments are reaching the designated locations with their respective resources and practising relief and rescue operations in response to potential disaster scenarios.

All departments are working in coordination to strengthen disaster management preparedness, ensuring swift and effective response in real emergency situations.

Minister Reviews State-Level Exercise

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik inspected the state-level mock drill, which is being conducted for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra across seven districts at the State Emergency Operations Centre under the joint aegis of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

"The National Disaster Management Authority and state officials together participated in this model exercise. They discussed possible challenges during the Char Dham Yatra and the arrangements required. It was not just a discussion - practical planning was done with all district magistrates and forces involved. The aim was to ensure that management can be brought into action before the yatra. Such a mock drill is essential for the success of the Char Dham Yatra," Kaushik told ANI.

"Arrangements include hospitals, local teams, forces, and even helicopters if needed. All requirements will be met, and initial control will be ensured. This mock drill is designed to guarantee the safety of pilgrims and ensure a secure Char Dham Yatra," he added.

No Cap on Pilgrim Numbers

This comes a day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the goverment has decided that there will be no cap for now on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, following a review meeting on preparations. He assured that all departments are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.