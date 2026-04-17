Haridwar's DM and SSP inspected the free registration centre for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra, welcoming pilgrims. Officials confirmed that all preparations, including 20 registration counters and medical facilities, are complete.

Ahead of the 2026 Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand's Haridwar District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar on Friday inspected the 'Chardham Yatra free registration centre' in Haridwar. During the ceremony, they welcomed the pilgrims going on the pilgrimage by garlanding them with flowers and offering them sweets. All preparations for the Yatra have been completed in Haridwar, known as the gateway to Uttarakhand.

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Haridwar Officials Inspect Yatra Preparations

Speaking to ANI, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit stated that registration for the Chardham Yatra has begun today. "The SSP and I inspected the Chardham Yatra free registration center and reviewed all the arrangements, and welcomed the pilgrims going on the pilgrimage. Twenty registration counters have been set up at Rishikul Ground in Haridwar, and medical facilities have also been provided for the pilgrims," he added.

Furthermore, Haridwar District (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar added that special arrangements have been made for traffic management during the Chardham Yatra. "The Chardham Yatra is scheduled to begin on April 19th, for which the police administration has completed all preparations," he added.

Pilgrims Welcome Arrangements

Devotees travelling on the pilgrimage said that the Uttarakhand government has made excellent arrangements. "We have registered and the security arrangements at the registration center are excellent. Upon arrival, the District Magistrate and SSP themselves welcomed us, and the Uttarakhand government has made excellent arrangements," a pilgrim told ANI.

CM Dhami Assures Smooth Conduct

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the smooth conduct of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23. Speaking with the media, after conducting an on-ground inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other key locations here, to review arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage, Dhami said that the Yatra is about to commence, and all necessary preparations and facilities related to the pilgrimage are being closely monitored.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence... I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that all preparations are complete.... We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims and devotees arriving here from across the entire country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place. The arrangements will be excellent, and the Char Dham Yatra will be a success," he said.

About The Char Dham Circuit

The Char Dham of Uttarakhand is an important pilgrimage circuit in the Indian Himalayas. It is located in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. This pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. (ANI)