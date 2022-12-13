Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chaos at Delhi airport: Indigo issues advisory, asks passengers to report 3.5 hours prior to departure

    IndiGo has asked passengers to reach the Delhi airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures amid complaints of overcrowding and chaos. It has also asked the passengers to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check.

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    The airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory, urging customers to arrive at the airport at least 3.5 hours before domestic flights, in reaction to reports of disorder and congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi. For a speedy security check, it has also requested the travellers to only bring one piece of hand luggage that weighs 7 kg.

    Taking to Twitter, IndiGo wrote: "The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check."

    It also asked passengers to ensure that they complete their web check-in, for added convenience. "Please use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters," it added.

    Passengers have been complaining about the chaotic scenes at the Delhi airport on Twitter for the past several days, and many have posted images of the lengthy lines at security checks. The chaotic check-in process and the rush in the lounge were examples of the lax airport management. Before the flight's final takeoff, passengers grumbled about having to wait two to three hours at the clearing area.

    In a surprise visit, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspected the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3). Apart from posting real-time updates on waiting time on social media, a command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis, officials said.

