Chaos and delays at Delhi Airport; Minister Scindia makes surprise check as T3 choke-up continues

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia personally visited the Indira Gandhi International Airport after repeated complaints about congestion and delays were reported at the airport, including at the T3 terminal. The visit came days after a high-level meeting was held at the aviation ministry last week. For the last few days, passengers have been taking to social media to share their ordeal and the chaos they witnessed at the Delhi airport.

Visuals showed long queues at security checkpoints at the airport terminals. Some passengers even complained about having been made to wait two to three hours for security clearance and blamed the airport authorities for the choke-up.

One passenger took to Twitter to state that said coming to Delhi airport was "no less than a self-inflicted agony and harassment". She further claimed that there was "no support, planning and action by the CISF".

Reports had emerged on Saturday that the Aviation Ministry had decided to deploy additional manpower to reduce congestion. Two additional entry points -- Gate 1A and Gate 8B -- will be converted for being used by passengers. Besides, additional X-Ray machines are being deployed at the T3 domestic terminal. In fact, media reports said that ministry officials were holding discussions with the airlines to reduce flights during peak hours from 19 to 14.

In a statement, a Delhi International Airport Ltd spokesperson said that the additional manpower had been deployed to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points. Besides, the spokesman said that additional manpower requirements would also have to be addressed by other stakeholders, including Immigration and the CISF, to improve the situation.

