BREAKING: Chandrayaan-3 shares first experiment result; gives insight on Moon temperature

ISRO presented a graphical representation illustrating the fluctuation of lunar surface temperature as a function of depth. The temperature variations of both the lunar surface and its adjacent near-surface layers were captured by the probe at different depths.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday (August 27) announced the first findings derived from the Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload, a component aboard Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander. In a mission update, ISRO disclosed that ChaSTE has effectively gauged the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil situated near the Moon's southern pole.

This collection of scientific data is anticipated to enhance the comprehension of the thermal dynamics governing the lunar terrain. ChaSTE is equipped with a temperature probe endowed with the capability to delve up to 10 centimetres beneath the lunar surface.

Remarkably, Chandrayaan-3 has successfully generated the initial temperature-depth profile of the Moon's southern pole, marking a significant scientific achievement.

On Saturday, ISRO released a video of Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover which can be seen taking a walk on the South Pole of the Moon. Sharing a small video, ISRO took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: What's new here? Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole!"

Chandrayaan-3 made its lunar landing on August 23, marking a significant milestone. ISRO has been actively sharing captivating images and videos depicting the rover's exploration activities across the lunar landscape.

