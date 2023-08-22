Chandrayaan-3: Actor Prakash Raj booked in Karnataka for mocking India's Moon mission

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a satirical tweet that accompanied a cartoon depicting an individual dressed in a vest and lungi, seemingly pouring tea, Prakash Raj humorously labeled it as the 'first picture from the Moon'.

    Amidst the backdrop of Chandrayaan-3's remarkable endeavor to etch its name in history through a successful lunar landing, a new development has emerged. Actor Prakash Raj finds himself in the midst of a police inquiry in Karnataka's Bagalkot district due to a social media post that allegedly poked fun at the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious lunar mission.

    In a satirical tweet that accompanied a cartoon depicting an individual dressed in a vest and lungi, seemingly pouring tea, Prakash Raj humorously labeled it as the 'first picture from the Moon'. This subtle jest aimed at the Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander has led to the filing of a formal complaint against the actor.

    Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing: All about India's 20 nail-biting minutes

    An official divulged, "A complaint against actor Prakash Raj has been registered concerning his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Leaders from Hindu organizations filed the complaint at Banahatti police station in the Bagalkote district, urging for appropriate action to be taken."

    The veteran actor's tweet reverberated across social media platforms as he shared a cartoon alongside the caption, "BREAKING NEWS: First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking."

    However, this seemingly light-hearted post sparked a wave of backlash from users who perceived it as derogatory. Many felt that the Chandrayaan-3 mission held intrinsic ties to the nation's pride and found Raj's remark inappropriate.

    ISRO's authoritative information outlines that the anticipated lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 is slated for August 23, approximately at 18:04 hours IST. Once realized, India will solidify its place as the fourth nation globally to accomplish this remarkable feat, following the United States, Russia, and China. Distinctively, India will also stand alone in its achievement of landing on the lunar south pole.

    'Smooth sailing...' ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission is underpinned by three primary goals: to showcase a secure and gentle landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate the mobility of a rover on the moon's terrain, and to conduct on-site scientific experiments that offer a deeper understanding of the lunar environment.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
