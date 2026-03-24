BJP's Nemom candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar has rejected Congress's allegations of not disclosing assets in his election affidavit, calling the claims 'imaginary lies' and asserting that all his actions have been 'open and transparent.'

Chandrasekhar Rejects Allegations

BJP State President and Nemom candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar rejected allegations by the Congress of not disclosing his assets in the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, asserting that all his actions have been "open and transparent." Chandrasekhar hit out at the Congress, accusing it of spreading "imaginary lies" and recycling old allegations against him, including claims related to his income tax and property.

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Slams 'Incorrigibly Stupid Party'

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Chandrasekhar said, "I am everyday more amazed by the Congress part that at one point was one of the oldest and largest political parties in this country and today they are reduced to this state, where they have to create imaginary lies out of thin air that BJP is Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s partnership party, that is collapsing. Then they will take out and recycle old allegations against me. They tried this during the Lok Sabha election. They raised questions about my income tax. They raised questions about my house."

"They are a party that is simply an incorrigibly stupid party that only relies on lies and innuendo instead of putting forth a good vision for the people of Kerala. I can only advise them that bring on whatever you can, bring on your best against me. You have tried this for the last 15 years against me, from 2010. I have dealt with each one of your attacks on me decisively, and I can assure you that the more you throw stuff at me, the more determined I will be to defeat you...Everything I have done in my life, I have done openly and transparently," he said.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections 2026

The polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front will look to defend its power against the Congress-led United Democratic Front. With a historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls, the BJP is also looking to make inroads in the state and open their account.