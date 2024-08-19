Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected?

Champai Soren, a prominent tribal leader, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the JMM, alleging that he has been "humiliated" and left with three options: retire, start a new party, or join another party.

With Jharkhand's assembly elections looming, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition is facing a significant upheaval. Senior leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren's recent visit to Delhi has fueled speculation about his possible defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soren's arrival in the capital is seen as a move that could reshape the political landscape of the state.

Champai Soren, a prominent tribal leader, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the JMM, alleging that he has been "humiliated" and left with three options: retire, start a new party, or join another party. In an emotional social media post on X, Soren detailed the "insults and contempt" he endured from his party members, which he claimed forced him to consider an "alternative path."

Soren's grievances with the JMM date back to early July when he was reportedly sidelined after Hemant Soren, whom he briefly replaced as Chief Minister, secured bail in a land scam case. Tensions between the Hemant Soren camp and Champai Soren have been simmering since then. Soren alleged that his official duties were abruptly canceled on July 3, and he was not consulted or informed about key party decisions.

Despite his public discontent, Soren's potential exit from the JMM is not expected to immediately threaten the stability of the Hemant Soren government. The Jharkhand assembly has 81 seats, with eight currently vacant. The JMM holds 26 seats, Congress 16, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) one. The BJP, with 23 seats, along with allies AJSU and NCP, and two Independent legislators, does not yet have the numbers to unseat the government.

However, the BJP has seized on the opportunity to criticize the JMM's treatment of Soren. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo accused the JMM of practicing "dictatorship" and failing to respect tribal leaders outside the Soren family. The BJP is likely to use this narrative to challenge the JMM’s claim of representing tribal interests, questioning the party's commitment to its own constituency.

In response, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of attempting to "poach" MLAs and "divide society." He claimed that the BJP was importing individuals from other states to incite discord among tribals, Dalits, and minorities. Soren’s remarks came shortly after Champai Soren's arrival in Delhi.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey criticized the notion of Soren joining the BJP, likening it to aligning with a "sinking ship." Despite the turbulence, the JMM remains confident following recent judicial reliefs for Hemant Soren, including bail from the High Court and Supreme Court in connection with a money laundering case.

