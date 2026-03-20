Devotees thronged temples in Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand for Chaitra Navratri prayers. The nine-day festival began with President Droupadi Murmu visiting the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and concludes with Ram Navami.

Devotees Throng Temples for Navratri Prayers

Devotees on Friday gathered in large numbers at prominent temples, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and the Ambaji Mata Temple in Gujarat, to offer prayers on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as Aarti was performed on the second day of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

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Devotees also offered prayers at the Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. "We feel very peaceful here. Devotees come here from across India. We feel very delighted," a devotee said. Another devotee, who offered the prayer at Maya Devi temple, said, "I extend greetings to everyone on the occasion of Navratri. This is a beautiful sight. I wish the goddess would bless everyone."

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

President Murmu Visits Ayodhya

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, President Droupadi Murmu visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. She performed darshan and aarti at various places within the temple complex and conducted the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana and Pujan.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said it was her supreme privilege to touch the sacred dust of Ayodhya, the city where Prabhu Shri Ram was born. She described it as a truly blessed occasion to be present on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the commencement of Samvatsar 2083 and the first day of Navratri. The President said that the dates marking the Bhoomi Pujan of this supremely sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Pran Pratishtha of the divine idol of Ram Lalla here, the opening of the Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the religious flag atop the temple's spire are golden in our history and culture.

Festival Culminates with Ram Navami

Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation. (ANI)