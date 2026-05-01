Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Ladakh residents for defending India and said the Centre aims for a self-reliant border region. He laid the foundation for a dairy plant in Kargil and attended a Buddha Purnima event in Leh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre wants the border region to become self-reliant, as he praised the residents of Leh, Ladakh and Kargil for being the first to defend the nation during threats from the frontier. Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister Shah also referred to the Bharat Scouts and said their history is known across the country. He said, "We want this border region to become self-reliant. And I am truly grateful to the residents of Leh, Ladakh, and Kargil. Whenever India has faced danger from this frontier, the army arrived later; first, the people of Ladakh took bullets on their chests and defended the nation. The history of the Bharat Scouts is known across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya."

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Shah added that the people of Ladakh's role in safeguarding the nation and their commitment to keeping the region united with India "are always deeply appreciated." "The patriotism of the people of Ladakh, their role in safeguarding the nation, and their commitment to keeping this vast region united with India are always deeply appreciated. Every citizen of India praises this and remains sincerely grateful to you," he added.

Amit Shah lays foundation for Kargil dairy plant

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a dairy and milk processing plant in Kargil and said it will have the capacity to process 10 thousand litres of milk per day even in high-altitude conditions. He said the project, developed under the cooperative model, will support local livelihoods, especially benefiting women by creating new opportunities and helping them become self-reliant.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dairy Plant and multiple development projects, Shah said, "Today, under the directions of Narendra Modi, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha have been kept here for public visit. I appeal to all residents of Leh, Ladakh, and Kargil to take advantage of this rare opportunity, which has come after 75 years. Under the cooperative model introduced by Prime Minister Modi, several initiatives are being carried out together in Ladakh, especially in the animal husbandry sector." "Today, the foundation stone of the Kargil dairy and processing plant has been laid, which will have the capacity to process 10,000 litres of milk per day even at such high altitudes. I especially want to congratulate the women of Kargil, as this dairy plant can bring new opportunities into their lives, help support their families, and enable them to become self-reliant," Shah said.

Ladakh a 'living laboratory' of Buddhist culture

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Holy Relics Exposition and Cultural Ceremony on Buddha Purnima in Leh, Shah said that Ladakh is not just a geographical region but a "living laboratory" of Buddhist culture and compassion. He said, "...When the Dalai Lama comes here, he says that this land is not merely a geographical land. This land is a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion. On this land, knowledge has been preserved... India's civilisation has been conveying the message of peace for thousands of years."

Shah is currently on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh, during which he is attending the first-ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha. (ANI)