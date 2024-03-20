Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre seeks report from Punjab govt on Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58

    The ministry said it came across a report that said Charan Kaur went to IVF treatment for conceiving a baby at the age of 58 years. It said under the act, the age limit prescribed for a woman is between 21-50 years.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    The Union Health Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment of singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur. The government has flagged the age limit for conceiving a child via the IVF. The couple was blessed with a child last Saturday, nearly two years after their singer-son was shot dead. Charan Singh, 58, had conceived the child through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique.

    The notice reads, "Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years"

    Earlier during the day, Balkaur Singh, claims the district administration has been harassing him for documents about the child. In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh requested the administration to let the treatment be over.

    "The district is demanding that I provide paperwork concerning the child. I beg that the administration and the Chief Minister allow the treatment to end. I will show up anytime I am asked to. I assure you that I will present all legal documents," he added.

    Balkaur Singh announced the birth of his second son on Instagram last week, along with a photo of the family, and stated that they were all well. "With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh’s little brother,” Balkaur posted in Punjabi. 

    In his post, Balkaur shared his picture holding the baby in his arms along with a welcome cake and Moosewala’s photo in the background.

    On May 29, 2022, his eldest son, singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was fatally murdered in Punjab's Mansa district.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
