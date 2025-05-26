An X thread reveals a years-long alliance between Turkey and Pakistan, combining media, diplomacy, and jihadist networks to fuel global anti-India narratives, from Kashmir propaganda to orchestrated boycott campaigns and strategic disinformation.

In what experts call a ‘transnational axis of influence,’ an explosive investigation has allegedly revealed how Pakistan and Turkey have deepened a coordinated alliance to run a global anti-India propaganda campaign, ranging from diplomatic lobbying to social media disinformation, and even ties to extremist networks.

The latest developments come after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan twice within a month, including after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s surgical retaliation under Operation Sindoor.

Analysts say the back-to-back meetings expose a carefully cultivated strategic alliance, far beyond defence or diplomacy.

What is now emerging is a transcontinental influence ecosystem built over years: a hybrid network of NGOs, think tanks, media houses, and radical figures, with both Turkish state backing and Pakistani intelligence links.

The Blueprint: From Sarajevo to Istanbul

According to a detailed X thread by @DisInfo Lab, the campaign's playbook allegedly dates back to 2018, when Turkey and Pakistan began running coordinated social media campaigns against India. These efforts intensified post-2019, following India’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2022, this strategy is said to have reached its zenith with the Rights Tribunal on Kashmir (RToK) in Sarajevo—a staged event co-hosted by entities directly linked to the Erdogan family. One such body, the International University of Sarajevo (IUS), is run by Dr. Sevgi Kurtulmuş, the wife of Erdogan’s longtime ally and ex-Deputy PM Numan Kurtulmuş.

As per the X thread, behind the event was a web of Erdogan-founded institutions, including SEDEF, ILIM YAYMA VAKFI, and Turken Foundation, all with records of Islamist affiliations and controversial funding trails.

Media & Disinformation: The TRT World Role

The state-controlled TRT World and Anadolu Agency have emerged as primary propaganda arms of this alliance, as per the viral X thread. TRT World is said to have employed at least 50 Pakistanis, many with editorial control, helping push Islamabad’s Kashmir narrative to global audiences.

Since 2019, TRT World purportedly amplified controversial figures such as Muzzammil Thakur, painting him as the "face of Kashmiri resistance" while downplaying his terror sympathies. In April 2025, TRT is said to have again platformed Thakur and later Nasir Qadri, who accused India of adopting Israeli-style "settler colonialism" in Kashmir.

Shockingly, many of these anti-India narratives from TRT and Anadolu have allegedly been directly recommended by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, forming a closed loop of diplomatic propaganda.

NGO Ecosystem: The Turkish Jihadist Network

At the heart of this disinformation architecture lies a network of Turkish NGOs allegedly used to channel extremist ideology under the cover of “human rights” or “youth empowerment.” Central to this is purportedly TUGVA, a controversial group headed by Bilal Erdogan, son of the Turkish President.

As per DisInfo Lab's thread, TUGVA has hosted white-collar jihadists like Muzzammil Thakur and Azzam Tamimi and has long been under scrutiny for its alleged ties with Insani Yardım Vakfı (IHH), an NGO linked with Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Both IHH and TUGVA are suspected to receive support from SADAT, a private military firm allegedly tied to Turkish intelligence (MIT).

Legal Warfare: Stoke White & Lawfare Tactics

Another key weapon in this hybrid war is lawfare. UK-based legal firm Stoke White, led by Turkish national Hakan Camuz, has supposedly filed multiple human rights cases against Indian political leaders and the armed forces.

As per the thread, in 2022, Stoke White accused India of genocide in Kashmir, based on “reports” prepared by Pakistani think tank LFOVK, headed by ex-judge Ali Nawaz Chawhan and Nasir Qadri. Notably, Camuz has previously represented Bilal Erdoğan and was once associated with the controversial Ensar Foundation, which was engulfed in a child abuse scandal in Turkey.

The narratives echoed by Stoke White align almost word-for-word with Turkish state propaganda.

Disinformation Campaigns: Fake Handles, Global Trends

The Turkish-Pakistani axis has also mobilized coordinated bot campaigns on social media platforms like X, running hashtags such as #BoycottIndia, #BoycottIndianProducts, and #IslamophobiaInIndia.

These digital offensives, as per DisInfo Lab, are often timed with key geopolitical events, including India's domestic policies like the CAA/NRC or terror-related incidents. Many of the campaigns were led by fake Arab handles, falsely portraying India as an Islamophobic state and even calling for international sanctions.

Islamic World Ambitions & Global Brotherhood

Turkey under Erdogan seeks to position itself as the leader of the global Muslim ummah, a mantle once claimed by Saudi Arabia. By aligning with Pakistan and weaponizing the Kashmir-Palestine comparison, Ankara is allegedly actively leveraging Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups and events like RToK to build international pressure against India.

Turkey and Pakistan have jointly targeted France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, all adversaries of the Muslim Brotherhood, through coordinated smear campaigns.

The Emerging Narrative: India = Israel

Post-Article 370, the India-Israel analogy has become a recurring narrative trope pushed by this alliance, as per DisInfo Lab. Events like the May 2020 Istanbul Kashmir-Palestine summit, articles by CJ Werleman, and repeated BDS-style campaigns against India indicate a deliberate attempt to frame India as a "settler-colonial state" akin to Israel.

What Lies Ahead

As per the viral thread, the next phase of this information war may involve exposing how Turkey-based NGO consortiums like IDSB, allegedly run by SADAT, enable radical Islamic networks and serve as platforms for anti-India narratives.

This alliance, both ideological and strategic, is no longer limited to diplomatic solidarity. It now reflects a multi-layered, state-backed influence operation with footprints in media, lawfare, academia, and social media, spanning from Istanbul to Islamabad, London to Sarajevo.