The Centre has approved Rs 25 crore for farm fencing in Uttarakhand to protect crops from wild animals, following a request from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The CM also marked four years of his BJP government, highlighting his 'Development as well as Heritage' mantra.

Centre Approves Rs 25 Crore for Farm Fencing

The Central Government has approved an amount of Rs 25 crore to protect agricultural crops in the state from wild animals. In this regard, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, informed that the proposal sent by the state government has been approved, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

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Taking an important decision in the larger interest of farmers and to safeguard crops from wild animals, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had requested financial assistance from the Union Agriculture Minister for farm fencing. Responding positively, the Union Minister has granted in-principle approval to the proposal of Rs 25 crore for farm fencing, calling it a significant step in the interest of farmers.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stating that this initiative will provide relief to farmers from losses caused by wild animals and will also help in ensuring the safety and strengthening of agricultural production, the press release stated.

CM Dhami Marks Four Years of Government

Earlier today, CM Dhami interacted with women (Matrishakti) during an event held at Parade Ground in Dehradun, marking the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand government. He held meaningful discussions with them on the rising demand for local products, new opportunities for self-employment, and the strengthening economy.

The Chief Minister said that their hard work and enthusiasm are truly inspiring.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami marked four years of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, emphasising its guiding mantra of Development as well as Heritage while fulfilling the dreams of the statehood agitators and the aspirations of the state's 1.25 crore residents.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote,"Government of the People 4 Unparalleled Years Fulfilling the dreams of the state agitators, in line with the hopes and aspirations of over 1.25 crore residents of the province, our government, under the inspiration and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. With better coordination between economy and ecology, we are committed to the sustainable development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents, guided by the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage'." (ANI)