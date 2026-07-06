The Central government has appointed new chiefs for key police bodies. Alok Kumar Mittal is the new DG of BPR&D, Amit Garg will head the NCRB, and Sujeet Pandey has been appointed as the Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

The Central government on Monday appointed new chiefs of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointments of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for these posts.

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Key IPS Appointments

Alok Kumar Mittal Appointed BPR&D Chief

As per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Alok Kumar Mittal, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Director General, BPR&D. He will hold the post from the date of assuming charge until June 30, 2029, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Amit Garg to Head NCRB

The ACC has also approved the appointment of Amit Garg, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, as Director, NCRB. The appointment has been made by temporarily upgrading the Director's post to the rank of Director General on a personal basis. Garg, who is currently serving as Director of SVPNPA, will remain in the post of NCRB Director until October 31, 2027, or until further orders. He succeeds Alok Ranjan, a 1991-batch IPS officer.

Sujeet Pandey Named SVPNPA Director

In another key appointment, Sujeet Pandey, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been named Director, SVPNPA. He will serve until July 31, 2028, the date of his retirement, or until further orders. Pandey replaces Amit Garg at the police academy.

The appointments were approved by the ACC based on a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and take effect from the dates the officers assume charge of their respective posts. (ANI)