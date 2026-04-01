India's 16th Census begins its first phase, marking the world's largest census exercise. Conducted digitally for the first time, it includes a self-enumeration option and will be carried out in two phases: House Listing and Population Enumeration.

The first phase of Census 2027 will begin today in what will be the largest such exercise in the world and it will be conducted digitally for the first time. It is India's 16th Census and eighth after Independence. For the first time, the option of self-enumeration will also be available. The reference date of Census 2027 is 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, (for UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh reference date is 00:00 hours of 1st October, 2026).

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Census 2027 to be Conducted in Two Phases

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases - Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census popularly known as HLO during six months from April to September, 2026 in a period of 30 days as per the convenience of the State/UT governments along with option of Self-enumeration of 15 days period just before the 30 days period of house-to-house houselisting work. In this phase information about condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of the Phase I of the Census have been notified in January, 2026. Phase II-Population Enumeration (PE) will be conducted during February 2027 (UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Phase II will be conducted during September 2026). As decided by CCPA, enumeration of castes will also be done during second phase of Census. In phase II, information on demographic, socio-economic, education, migration, fertility etc. will be collected from each individual. Exact dates of the Population Enumeration and questions to be covered in this Phase will be notified in due course.

State-wise Schedule for Houselisting

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi (New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board), Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim will do the Houselisting and Housing Census from April 16 to May 15 along with period of self enumeration from April 1 to 15. Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana will start Houselisting Census from May 1 to May 30 with period of self-enumeration from April 16 to April 30. The government has come out with state-wise dates for houselisting and housing census.

Digital Census: Budget and Technology

The Union Government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore for Census 2027. According to an official release, the Census 2027 will be conducted through digital means. Enumerators will collect and submit data directly through Mobile App, using smart phone. In addition to this, there will be an online provision for self-enumeration in both the phases. Mobile app as well as self-enumeration portal will be available in 16 languages including Hindi and English.

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