Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Tirumala to pray for peaceful elections. The ECI has also ordered repolling in West Bengal's Falta constituency due to 'severe electoral offences'. Votes for recent polls will be counted on May 24.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar, along with his spouse, offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. Speaking to reporters at Padmavathi temple on Saturday, CEC Kumar said, "I am in Padmavathi ji's temple. I pray for all the electors of this country and for peaceful elections. Jai Bharat. Jai Hind."

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The Assembly elections have been concluded in Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

Repolling Ordered in West Bengal

The poll body has also ordered that fresh voting would be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

VIPs and Celebrities at Tirumala Shrine

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party Minister Ponguru Narayana had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala in the morning during the Abhishekam ceremony.

Details of the Abhishekam Ceremony

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), every Friday after Suprabhatha Seva, the regular Thomala and Archana Sevas are done in privacy, and then Srivari Abhishekam is observed. This happens to be the most ancient Arjitha Seva that is being observed in the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The Abhishekam starts with Sacred water brought from Akasa Ganga Theertham, then with Milk, then with Suddhodakam, Chandanam and other scented articles like powdered Pachcha Karpooram, Saffron paste and drops of civet oil, etc., which are brought earlier in the silver vessels.

While performing the Abhishekam to the Moola Virat, Purshasukta, Narayanasukta, Srisukta, Bhusuktha, Neelasuktha and selected Pasurams from the Divya Pradbandham are all recited by the priests. Later, the Abhishekam is performed for the image of Goddess Lakshmi on his chest with Turmeric Paste, according to the official website of TTD.

The Arjitha Grihastas who take part in this seva are all assembled inside the temple, and each one is entrusted with one Silver Vessel that contains various scented articles like powdered Pachcha Karpooram, Saffron paste, drops of civet oil, Chandanam, etc, it added.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrities' visits to the shrine. Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday, offering prayers and seeking blessings at one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites. Ganesh, accompanied by his wife, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Friday visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. (ANI)