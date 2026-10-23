The CDSCO identified 330 substandard drug samples and one spurious drug during September 2026 surveillance. Investigations are ongoing regarding the unauthorized manufacturing of the fake medication discovered in the National Capital Territory.

CDSCO Identifies Substandard Drug Samples

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has identified 330 drug samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and one spurious drug sample during its routine regulatory surveillance for September 2026. According to the monthly report, Central Drugs Laboratories identified 42 drug samples as NSQ, while State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 288 such samples. The identification of drug samples as NSQ is based on their failure to meet one or more specified quality parameters.

CDSCO clarified that the failure is specific to the drug products belonging to the batch tested by the government laboratory and does not warrant concerns about other drug products available in the market.

Investigation into Spurious Drugs

Further, one drug sample from the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) was identified as spurious. According to the report, the drug was manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken as per the applicable Act and Rules. CDSCO stated that the identification of NSQ and spurious medicines is carried out regularly in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that such drugs are identified and removed from the market.

Comparison with Previous Surveillance Data

Earlier in September, the CDSCO identified 220 drug samples as NSQ during routine regulatory surveillance in August 2026, including 29 samples identified by Central Drugs Laboratories and 191 by State Drugs Testing Laboratories. According to the monthly NSQ and Spurious Drug Alert issued by CDSCO, one drug sample from the NCT of Delhi was also identified as a spurious drug.

The spurious drug was allegedly manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is currently under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, according to the regulatory authority. CDSCO said the list of NSQ and spurious drugs is displayed on its portal every month as part of routine regulatory surveillance activity. (ANI)