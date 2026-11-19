CDS General N S Raja Subramani called for a unified, whole-of-nation approach to disaster relief at Exercise Sahayata Setu 2026, stressing that effective humanitarian assistance requires government, military, and civil collaboration.

CDS Emphasizes Whole-of-Nation Approach to Disaster Relief

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani on Thursday stressed the need for a coordinated, whole-of-nation approach to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), saying an effective response to disasters cannot be managed by any single agency alone.

Addressing the Indian Air Force’s Exercise Sahayata Setu 2026 in Jamnagar, he said disaster response requires the involvement of the government, Defence Forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), paramilitary forces, civil agencies, industry, technology and citizens. “HADR is an expression of India’s commitment to human security, both in India and in our wider neighbourhood. In today’s disaster-prone world, an effective response is not within the ability of one agency alone. It requires a coordinated, whole-of-nation approach involving the government, Defence Forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), paramilitary forces, civil agencies, industry, technology, and our citizens,” General Raja Subramani said.

He said Exercise Sahayata Setu 2026 brings together the three services, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF, state and civil administrations, along with friendly foreign countries to strengthen disaster response coordination. "Exercise Sahayata Setu 2026 involves the three services, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NDRF, state and civil administrations, along with friendly foreign countries," he said.

Highlighting India’s approach to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the CDS said the country’s efforts are guided by the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of ‘Mahasagar’. "Guided by our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the vision of 'Mahasagar'," Subramani said. He described India as a dependable first responder in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific, citing its response during Operation Dost in Turkey and Operation Brahma in Myanmar as examples of its ability to provide assistance across borders. "India is a dependable first responder in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific, as demonstrated during Operation Dost in Turkey and Operation Brahma in Myanmar," he added.