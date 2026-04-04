CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visited J&K's Chinar Corps, reviewing security along the LoC. He lauded their operational readiness and urged a shift to Multi-Domain Operations, stressing jointness across services for future warfare preparedness.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday visited the strategically important areas under Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. During the visit, CDS reviewed the security landscape and operational posture along the LoC in North Kashmir and commended the formation's exemplary operational preparedness, doctrinal coherence and resolute professionalism.

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At Baramulla, he was briefed on Future Force Application and Technology Infusion.

CDS Addresses Future Warfare Transformation

According to the Ministry of Defence, In his address to the Officers of the Chinar Corps, he highlighted that the character of warfare is undergoing a profound transformation, necessitating a shift from Domain-Centric Approach to Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), underpinned by a robust and integrated architecture.

Emphasis on Jointness and Integration

He underscored the centrality of jointness, stressing that seamless integration across Land, Air, Maritime, Cyber, Space and Cognitive domains is indispensable for achieving decisive outcomes.

He called for accelerated Joint Training for Futuristic Warfare, Harmonisation of Doctrines and development of Interoperable Command and Control Structures to enable synchronised effects across all domains.

Roadmap for Emerging Challenges

The CDS emphasised the need for a deliberate roadmap to counter emerging challenges - one that fosters technological adaptation, cognitive resilience and collective preparedness through integrated efforts, a release added.

He reiterated that preparation for the threats envisaged must be anchored in foresight, innovation, a unified warfighting philosophy and a Whole of Nation effort.

He highlighted the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.

As per the release, Gen Chauhan exhorted all ranks to maintain operational excellence, embrace jointness as a way of life and remain prepared to dominate the full spectrum of future conflict.

Engagement with Civil Administration

He also interacted with representatives of Civil Administration, eminent personalities and functionaries in Baramulla and reviewed the efforts towards Nation Building. (ANI)