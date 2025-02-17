CBSE rejects 2025 exam paper leaks allegations, warns against misinformation

CBSE has refuted rumors about 2025 exam paper leaks, ensuring strict security measures and penalties for spreading misinformation. Parents and students have been advised to trust only official updates and avoid unverified news during exams.
 

CBSE rejects 2025 exam paper leaks allegations, warns against misinformation ddr
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Feb 17, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed claims of 2025 board exam paper leaks as 'baseless' and urged the public not to spread panic. It emphasized that such rumors, often found on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X, aim to create unnecessary fear among students and parents.

The CBSE board exams started on February 15, 2025, with over 42 lakh students appearing at more than 7,800 centers nationwide and abroad. Of these, 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are enrolled in 84 subjects, while 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are appearing in exams for 120 subjects.

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025 begins today; read these important guidelines before attending the exam

CBSE action against misinformation and unfair practices

The board has been closely monitoring and taking action against those spreading false information about the exams. CBSE is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute offenders. It also warns that students involved in such activities may face severe consequences, including exam cancellations under the Unfair Means (UFM) rules.

Advice to students and parents

CBSE has advised parents to guide their children not to engage with unverified information. The board stressed the importance of relying solely on official communications from its website and verified public channels for accurate updates. Legal action will be pursued against those responsible for disseminating misinformation.

The Board urged students, parents, and schools to rely only on official communications available on the CBSE website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels. It also advised parents to guide their children against believing or engaging with unverified news.

Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

No disciplinary action against Shashi Tharoor but High Command discontent over his remarks on Keralas growth anr

No disciplinary action against Shashi Tharoor but High Command discontent over his remarks on Kerala's growth

"No use": TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK leaders accuses BJP government of attempting Hindi imposition dmn

"No use": TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK leaders accuse BJP govt of attempting Hindi imposition

'Not fair to assume China is enemy, threat blown out of proportion': Congress's Sam Pitroda sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Not fair to assume China is enemy, threat blown out of proportion': Congress's Sam Pitroda sparks row (WATCH)

Madni Masjid Demolition: SC issues notice to UP officials in contempt petition over part-demolition of Mosque anr

SC issues contempt notice to UP officials over partial demolition of Madni Masjid, halts further action

Recent Stories

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss NTI

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired iwh

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40000 check features battery price colours and more gcw

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper AJR

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper

Recent Videos

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

Video Icon
Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Video Icon
BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Video Icon