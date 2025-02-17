CBSE rejects 2025 exam paper leaks allegations, warns against misinformation

CBSE has refuted rumors about 2025 exam paper leaks, ensuring strict security measures and penalties for spreading misinformation. Parents and students have been advised to trust only official updates and avoid unverified news during exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed claims of 2025 board exam paper leaks as 'baseless' and urged the public not to spread panic. It emphasized that such rumors, often found on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X, aim to create unnecessary fear among students and parents.

The CBSE board exams started on February 15, 2025, with over 42 lakh students appearing at more than 7,800 centers nationwide and abroad. Of these, 24.12 lakh Class 10 students are enrolled in 84 subjects, while 17.88 lakh Class 12 students are appearing in exams for 120 subjects.

CBSE action against misinformation and unfair practices

The board has been closely monitoring and taking action against those spreading false information about the exams. CBSE is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute offenders. It also warns that students involved in such activities may face severe consequences, including exam cancellations under the Unfair Means (UFM) rules.

Advice to students and parents

CBSE has advised parents to guide their children not to engage with unverified information. The board stressed the importance of relying solely on official communications from its website and verified public channels for accurate updates. Legal action will be pursued against those responsible for disseminating misinformation.

