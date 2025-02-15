CBSE Board Exam 2025 begins today; read these important guidelines before attending the exam

CBSE Board Exams for 2025 commence today, February 15th. Students must adhere to specific guidelines regarding entry times, permitted items, and prohibited electronics. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The 10th and 12th examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin today, February 15, 2025. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Important information regarding the rules to be followed during the examination is outlined below. Additionally, details of the items allowed in the exam hall are provided. Let’s take a look.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Important points to note

1. Board exam candidates must enter the centre at the reporting time given on the exam admit card. Candidates arriving late will not be allowed entry.

2. Regular candidates will have to bring their admit card and school ID. Private students will have to bring their government issued photo ID and admit card.

3. In stationery items students can carry geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ball point/gel pen, scale, eraser etc.

4. You can also carry transparent water bottle, analog watch, metro card, bus pass and money to the examination centre. Any other items like calculators and mobile phones are not allowed.

5. Students suffering from Dyscalculia can use the calculator provided by the examination centre.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Bringing these things will be strictly prohibited

Electronic devices including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches and cameras are strictly prohibited in CBSE Board 10th and 12th exams. In addition, study materials, notes, purses, handbags, glasses, pouches, or any food items are not allowed, except for those required for medical conditions, such as packed food for diabetes.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Action will be taken against spreading rumours

While issuing guidelines for the exams, the CBSE Board has advised students and parents to stay away from all rumours. Strict action will be taken against any candidate found involved in spreading or believing such rumours. Additionally, regular students are required to wear uniforms for the exam, while private students must arrive at the centre in light-coloured clothes. The class XII exams will continue until April 4, 2025, while the 10th exams will conclude in March. After the exams, the evaluation of answer sheets will begin.

